Reject sale of refineries, NNPC with your votes, Buhari tells Labour

By Emmanuel Elebeke

abuja—President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerian workers to reject sale of the nation’s refineries and NNPC privatisation with their votes in the coming elections.

The President gave the charge while declaring open the ongoing Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC Delegates conference at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha said the administration is committed to enhancing the welfare of Nigerian workers and will ensure that a decent wage is packaged for the workers in the ongoing plan to increase minimum wage.

He reiterated government’s commitment in ensuring that appropriate action are taken to address all the areas that concern the Labor movement in the country.

“On two issues you raised, it requires a confirmation and affirmation from delegates at this conference.

As you spoke about the fact that the Nigerian labour movement is totally opposed to the sale of our refineries and also the privatisation of NNPC.

“The impression I will leave is that any candidate that is a proponent of the sale of our refineries and also the privatisation of NNPC will not get the vote of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC. Appropriate action will be taken to address all the areas that concern the Labour movement.

“You will agree with me that this administration has always regarded NLC as partners in progress. I want to seize this opportunity to reassure you of the commitment of the administration on the issues of welfare of workers, which is evidence by the numerous programmes and policies by this administrative in promoting the interest and wellbeing of work force

“The administration is also committed to addressing other issues that are still pending.

Government is determined to decent work agenda, which involves opportunities for works that are productive and a fair income, security in work place and social protection for families.”

In his remarks, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, represented by Dr. Aminu Gusau said EFCC requires the support of the Nigerian workers to win the anti-corruption war and appealed to the NLC leadership to collaborate with him.

He said NLC has been a long-standing partner of EFCC, particularly under the leadership of Comrade Ayuba Wabba and had partnered with the EFCC at various eventsdesigned by the EFCC, to strengthen the partnership with critical stakeholders, like the NLC, in the fight against corruption.

“These collaborations with Labour and other Civil Society groups, are hinged on the realisation that the EFCC cannot confront the monster that corruption has become in our society alone. It is a fact of life, that a single finger cannot lift the load off the ground; such effort requires the use of all the fingers the two hands, to achieve such an action.”