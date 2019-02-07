Re-elect Reyenieju, WPESG urges electorates

A political pressure group, Warri Political Elites Support Group (WPESG) in Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State has urged the people of Warri to re-elect Hon. Daniel Reyenieju to the green chamber in the forthcoming elections to enable him continue his good works.

The group made the appeal in a statement by its president and secretary, Mr. Majemite Okotie and Sunny Edema after an emergency meeting yesterday in Warri.

The statement read: “We have taken a critical look at all the contestants for the Warri Federal Constituency’s seat in the coming election, it is our unbiased opinion that Hon. Daniel Reyenieju is the better way forward for now.

“Continuity pays as the number of years an effective legislator spends in the National Assembly is a huge currency for influencing his or her ranking at the level of the committee.

“We need Reyenieju, as a top player in the house, who, despite our minority status has placed himself among the ranking members of the house.

“We indeed inherited a legacy of quality representation in the person of Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh who was the first member to represent our constituency. His dexterous performances brought to bear a lot of legacy projects to this constituency.

“Likewise, Reyenieju is responsible for the Motion, Bill and Petitions that brought dredging of the Escravos Bar Mouth, the ongoing construction of the Koko-Ogheye Road and the proposed Omadino-Escravos Road”.