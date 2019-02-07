Re-elect Okowa for equity in Delta- Ereyitomi, Okorodudu

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Warri North Federal Constituency, Delta State, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi and Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Mr Aduge Okorodudu, have called on Deltans to guarantee fairness in 2019 by re-electing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ereyitomi and Okorodudu, made the appeal during their campaign tours to Tsekelewu, Ogheye, Opuama, Gbokoda and other riverine communities in the state.

They said the governor has brought a new lease of life to Deltans in the area of economic development, hence people have nicknamed him as ‘Smart Governor’ with uncommon transformation.

Ereyitomi asserted, “Okowa has performed with visible projects in riverine communities, whether Ijaw or Itsekiri and we should respect the power sharing arrangement in the state by returning him and voting all PDP candidates.”

Regarding to his aspiration, he said, “I am a man with fresh legislative ideas. I will give back power to the people if elected by constantly engaging them to know their felt needs.”

“I will not be a Diaspora lawmaker because I live among you. I will join my colleagues to make laws that will attract developmental projects to the creeks of Niger Delta,” he added.

His words, “Lawmaking is not a tea party but a serious business and I have what it takes to give the people of Warri Federal Constitutency a better representation and attract economic growth and development to better the lives of the teaming youths.”

They said a vote for PDP is a vote for a better and purposeful governance. The Warri North Council boss Amb. Aduge Okorodudu and chief Ereyitomi therefore, urged the people of the riverine communities to vote PDP all the way in the forth coming general elections.