Re-elect Okowa for equity in Delta – Ereyitomi, Okorodudu

WARRI—PEOPLE’S Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Warri North Federal Constituency, Delta State, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi and Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Mr Aduge Okorodudu, have called on Deltans to guarantee fairness in 2019 by re-electing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ereyitomi and Okorodudu, made the appeal during their campaign tours to Tsekelewu, Ogheye, Opuama, Gbokoda and other riverine communities in the state.

They said the governor had brought a new lease of life to Deltans in the area of economic development, hence people have nicknamed him as ‘Smart Governor’ with uncommon transformation.

Okorodudu and Ereyitomi urged the people of the riverine communities to vote PDP all the way in the forth coming general election.

Ereyitomi said: “Okowa has performed with visible projects in riverine communities, whether Ijaw or Itsekiri and we should respect the power sharing arrangement in the state by returning him and voting all PDP candidates.”