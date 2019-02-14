Rapper MI, Choi Boi Nation storm four cities with CBN tour

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Rap star M.I Abaga took the Choc Boys Nation (CBN) tour to four cities in Nigeria- Jos, Abuja, Ibadan and Abeokuta and he delivered different nights to remember as A-list artistes graced the stage to thrill music fans who showed up in their thousands at the 4-venues of the tour.

The primary objective of the show was to encourage the active young adults in the Nigerian society who are by law and rights capable to take a more active role in politics by exercising their voting rights in candidates they believe in.

Contrary to the “gist” gone viral online, all participants of the tour did so by choice and were not influenced by any political party or political party representative. Chocolate City Music and MI Abaga are non-partisan to any political party.

The multitude across the 4 locations were thrilled by performances from MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince, Reminisce, Classiq, Ycee, Taiye Currency, Reekado Banks, Ckay, Blaqbonez, Street Billionaires, to mention a few.

APC gubernatorial aspirant in A-Ibom, supporters decamp to PDP

The tour was powered by OSIWA – An organization whose mission it is to enable open societies and inclusive democratic governance that are based on transparent and accountable institutions and an active citizenry.

A shared theory of change between Chocolate City Music and OSIWA is rooted in the belief that if well-informed, citizens are able to increase their participation in decision-making processes and governance structures, processes and regional integration mechanisms are strengthened and function more effectively in the best interest of the society and its people.