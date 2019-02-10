Ranking members of APC defect to PDP in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Ranking officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and hundreds of their supporters from Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, yesterday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying their former party is shallow and has nothing credible to offer them.

The recent decampees said they would align with Chairman House Committee on Rules and Business in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), from the same local government area who had earlier defected from APC to PDP to mobilize votes for all PDP candidates contesting election from the State to the federal levels.

The decampees, led by the former APC legal Adviser, Hon. Joseph Mani, said, “We are defecting to the PDP to support Hon. Edward Pwajok in mobilizing massive votes for Alh. Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of PDP, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, Plateau State governorship candidate and all PDP candidates in Plateau State.

“We believe that with Atiku as President and Useni as Governor of Plateau State, Nigerians will have peace and IDPs in Plateau State would be resettled to their various places of abode. APC is full of deceit, they have been complaining every day because the party has nothing to offer, it is on that ground that we are defecting to PDP”

Hon. Edward Pwajok, Chairman House Committee on Rules and Business, said with Atiku, hunger, insecurity and economic recession would become a thing of the past and naira will regain its value while the Nigerian economy will bounce back.

Former Minister of Youth and Sport and Plateau State PDP Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango, who received the defectors in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, said PDP is the only party that has concern for the security and welfare of Plateau people.

Useni, while responding, said he will not abandon Plateau people to suffer under the agony of insecurity, saying APC Government has betrayed Plateau people.