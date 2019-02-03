Rangers open CAF Confed. Cup group stage with 2-0 win

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday defeated Salitas of Burkina Faso 2-0 in their first match of the African Football Confederation (CAF) group stage.

Rangers Coach Olugbenga Ogunbote expressed happiness with the victory, saying that it would serve as a moral boaster for his team in the group.

“We worked for the victory and besides, the players played to instruction and I thank God our effort crowned at last,” Ogunbote said.

Rangers Captain of the day, Aguda, thanked God that they got the victory, noting that they still had much to do until their quarter-finals beat is confirmed.

The visitors Gaffer, Ladji Coulibaly, also said his players played well but were not lucky to have scored and that he believed that they would come out victorious in their next group match.

He gave kudos to the home team for their sportsmanship during their arrival and even before the match.

Ismael Zagre, who captained the visitors, said that he was happy and inspired by the outcome of the match.

“We fought a good fight and in spite that we lost, all the same, that is football and tomorrow may be our day,” Zagre said.

Godwin Aguda started the onslaught for Rangers in the second minute of the match as the home team took the game to their visitors at the blast of the whistle.

But Rangers were made to wait till 60th minute before Isaac Loute made it 2-0 from a free kick at the edge of the 18 yard box after Ajani Ibrahim was fouled by the visitors’ defender. (NAN)