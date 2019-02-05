Rangers can make Confederation Cup history – Aguda

Godwin Aguda scored his sixth goal in the CAF Confedera tion Cup against Salitas FC of Burkina Faso and afterwards vowed Enugu Rangers are on track to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition.

Aguda scored as early as the second minute, before Isaac Loute doubled Rangers lead on the hour for ‘The Flying Antelopes’ to win their opening CAF Confederation Cup Group B clash Sunday.

“I give God all the glory for my sixth goal in the competition and the victory for the team,” Skipper Aguda said.

“We hope to improve on our performance as we trade tackles with other teams in the group as we hope to become the first club to win the competition in the country.”