Rally turns bloody in Ondo, one killed

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Social Democratic Party candidate for the House of Representative in Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency, Ondo state, Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye has been arrested over the death of a 25 year old Benjamin Falusi during an electioneering campaign. He is being detained at the state SIIB together with three other suspects.

Two persons were reportedly shot. While Falusi died before getting to the hospital, the other victim survived and now receiving treatment in the hospital.

Others being detained include Akande Vincent and Akinsanya Olatunbosun.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that two vehicles were torched during the political violence that erupted in lpogun area of the state at about 6.12pm, Thursday.

Some thugs accompanying the candidate, according to report, had earlier that day attacked the campaign vehicle of the PDP candidate in the federal constituency Hon Kayode Akinmade.

Reports had it that some political thugs following the party’s candidate shot at some motorcycle operators who had approached him for their settlement after the rally.

The shooting and subsequent murder of the Okada operator reportedly infuriated the residents of the community , who protested and threatened to revenge the death of the young boy. Adefisoye just defected from the All Progressive Congress to the SDP.