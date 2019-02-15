PVC collection: INEC records 82% success in Kwara

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Attahiru-Madami has disclosed that the commission recorded 82 per cent success in the collection of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

Attahiru-Madami made this known on Friday in Ilorin while addressing journalists on the commission’s preparation for Saturday election.

He said that 1, 407, 400 people registered for the PVCs in the state.

According to the REC, as at the close of PVC collection on Mon, Feb 11, 1, 149, 969 PVCs had been collected by their owners.

He gave the number of uncollected PVCs as 257, 431, adding that they had been taken to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) safe keep.

“I can state, categorically, that ballot papers have been dispatched in the full glare of political parties and gentle men of the press, by 100 per cent to all the local government area offices.

“For this election, more than ever before, the state office has carried out voter education and enlightenment campaigns along with relevant agencies to all nooks and crannies of the state.

“Two thousand, eight hundred and eighty seven smart card readers have been upgraded, fully charged and deployed to the fields with necessary contingency,” the REC said.

Attahiru-Madami said that 11, 992 ad hoc staff had been trained and deployed to their places of assignment.

“All sensitive materials and non sensitive have been dispatched to all the local government area offices.

Collect your PVCs, vote detribalised leader, Anigbogu charges peers

“Motor bikes and boats required for difficult terrains have been adequately met, conveyance of men and materials have commenced with no hitch.”

According to the REC, more than 106 journalists have been accredited, out of more than 200 that applied to cover the election in the state, adding that 1, 827 local and international observers had also been accredited.

“By and large therefore, I can say without mincing words that we are ready for the elections.

“I therefore use this medium to call on all eligible voters to turn out en masse to cast their votes without any fear of intimidation.

“The security agencies that have also been adequately trained, have promised to keep the voting area safe.”

He appealed to all political actors to play the game according to the rule.

“Politicians should know that there are dos and don’ts which must be religiously observed as the law will catch up with anyone trying to flout the laws.”