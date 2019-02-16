Public schools in Lagos to resume on Monday – Dr Adebule

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Public schools in Lagos have been mandated to resume on Monday, February 18.This is coming on the heels of the postponement of 2019 Presidential and NASS elections scheduled to hold today.

Dr Mrs Idiat Oluranti Adebule , Lagos State Deputy governor and Commissioner of Education , said the decision became necessary to the change in election dates in the country.

Adebule who spoke through Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Director General , Education Quality Assurance in a release said , “I have the directive of Her Excellency the Deputy Governor of Lagos State to inform ALL Lagos State school’s stakeholders and the general public that the state government is compelled by the change in election dates to further review the 2018/19 school academic calendar as stated below:

Lagosians should speak for true megacity — Salis

“All schools resume Monday 18th February, 2019

“All schools in Lagos state are expected to close on the following dates:

“Friday 22nd of February and to resume on Monday 25th

“Friday 8th March 2019 and to resume on Monday 11th March

“All public and private schools, school leàders añd school associations should take note and adhere strictly. Kindly give this public announcement wide and urgent publicity.”Mrs Ronke Soyombo explained.