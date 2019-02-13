Prove your independence, Oba of Benin tasks INEC

By Gabriel Enoogholase

BENIN—WITH barely 72 hours to the presidential and National Assembly election slated for this weekend, the Benin monarch Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to prove its independence by conducting free, fair and credible elections that will be acceptable to Nigerians.

Oba Ewuare 11 insisted that a display of high level of fairness and proficiency by the electoral umpire was key to a violence free election.

The Benin monarch in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Desmond Agbama in Benin City, yesterday, also cautioned both the politicians and electorate against vote buying and selling just as he advised the youths against being used as political thugs to disrupt the electoral process.

He advised the various security agencies to maintain neutrality and desist from intimidating and harassing voters, but provides adequate security at the polling centres

Canvassing for peace, the royal father advised all stakeholders involved in the general election to display a high professional and ethical practices

He advised eligible voters in the country to come out en mass to cast their votes for candidates of their choice without fears of intimidation or molestation.