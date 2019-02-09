Progress Thompson endorses Gov Udom, releases campaign song

Ahead of the general elections, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa-Ibom state, has been endorsed by Prophetess Progress Thompson.

Reeling out her reasons for supporting the governor, the Managing Director, Divine Search Ventures Limited, said that Udom has achieved what no other governor has achieved in the state, and urged Akwa-Ibom people to ensure the victory of the governor in the forthcoming election.

PDP is our tradition in Rivers State – Governor Wike

Thompson who specializes in Herbal Treatment, Consumables, Design and general Consultants, released a campaign song as a tool to woo electorate for governor Gabriel Emmanuel Udom.

Watch the video below: