Producing in Nigeria almost seem negative due to low perspection of locally made goods – MD Rite foods

By Elizabeth Uwandu

One key challenge of local manufacturing companies is that of convincing Nigerians to patronise their products and services.

It therefore demanded an extra drive, motivation and expertise for Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria No. 1 local manufacturer of food and beverage industry to delve into the market and still remain relevant after more than 10 years in existence.

CBN’s National MfB will create credit arbitrage in the subsector – MD, Purple Money MfB

According to Mr Seleem Adegunwa, MD, Rite foods who spoke at the company’s factory in Ososa, Ogun state during a tour by a corrrspondence of Broadcasting Service, BBC, it was emotional at the beginning, trying to convince the market that Nigerians can manufacture products that are 100 percent proudly Nigeria, and of high international standard.

Adegunwa explained that, ” Emotionally, making these products here in Nigeria almost seem negative. As people in Nigeria believe that what is produced cannot be good enough.

“However, what we have been able to show is that at Rite Foods, you can even be 100 percent Nigeria, proudly Nigeria and still be able to do products that are extremely well packaged and truly world class.” Rite foods MD said.

Speaking on how the company which got the ISO 9001:2015 certificate by Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, last year, has been able to compete with multi-nationals in the manufacturing industry, Adegunwa noted that Rite foods came into the market prepared.

He affirmed that, ” In terms of competing with the multi-national, we believe it is normal as we have to come to the table with a facility and a product that will be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with them, if not surpassed what they do.”

Also while the makers of Bigi beverages, water and sausage rolls continued to be household name among Nigerians, the company is however faced with the challenges of power and more market access.

CBN’s PMI report: Nigeria’s economic expansion dips in January

According to Rite foods helmsman, the factory built on 23.780 hectares of land area (58.763 acres) comprising three main buildings: the Bakery Factory, Beverage Factory and the Warehouse, including other buildings such as Security/Fire Station, Staff Welfare, Service Bakery and Gate House currently generate its power.

” Infact the two greatest challenges now is the power and access to the market. We have to provide power ourselves. ” He added.

On the company’s projection in the next five years, Adegunwa said, ” We hope to keep expanding our portfolio of products range.”