Probe Osinbajo’s helicopter crash, Christian group urges FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A religious organisation under the banner of Coalition of Christian Groups For Good Governance (Nigeria and Diaspora), on Saturday called on the Federal Government to immediately probe the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash involving the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the chopper crew in Kabba, Kogi State.



In a statement by its President, Rev. Daniel Kadzai, the coalition maintained that similar crashes involving prominent Christians in the country had occurred without any sort of investigation as to ascertain their causes.

He recalled the case of late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State, former National Security Adviser (NSA), late Gen. Andrew Owoye Azazi and late Assistant Inspector-General of Police, John Haruna “who lost their lives in mysterious Helicopter crashes.”

Kadzai, the immediate-past President of YOWICAN – Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing), added: “Till date, nothing had been said about the investigation into the Helicopter crashes of these great people. This has raised serious suspicion on the frequent crash involving top Christians in Nigeria. This particular one should be thoroughly investigated.”

The coalition also sought for prayers on behalf of the Vice President, who, it said, had escaped plane crash twice within seven months.

“While we call on Christians all over the country to pray fervently against any form of manipulations against the Vice President, Pastor Yemi Osibanjo, we reiterate our demand thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.



“From the body language of VP Osinbajo and other Christians in government, it is obvious that they are either under threat or under some powers in Aso Rock. Hence, they need the prayers of all Christians in Nigeria for spiritual deliverance,” he stated.

Last week, COCGOG protested against the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a call on all Christians nationwide to “be at alert and await further directives”, the organisation

Kadzai had appealed to the international community to prevail on Buhari to “toe the part of honour and reverse the ambiguous adventure.”