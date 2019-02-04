Private guard companies recruit 823,502 people in 6 years: NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says that private security guards companies employed no fewer than 828, 502 people in Nigeria from 2013 to 2018.

The NBS made the disclosure in its Private Security Guards Data from 2013 to 2018 posted on its website on Monday.

The bureau, based in Abuja explained that the guards were employed by 1, 110 registered private guard companies in the years under review.

The NBS stated that there was an increase in employment in the sector in 2018, compared with precious years as the sector recorded 828,505 employments during the year.

The report showed that 791,210 people were employed by 1,058 registered private guard companies in 2017 while 771,478 were employed by 964 registered private guard companies in 2016.

In addition, the report showed that 772,401 people were employed in 2015 by 902 companies, while 601, 528 were employed by 859 companies and 578,056 employed by 802 companies in 2013.

According to the report, out of the 828,502 employed, 616,000 or 74 per cent are male while the remaining 212,502 or 26 per cent are female.

The bureau stated that the categories of employees by qualification showed that 2,004 had post graduate qualifications with an average of N65, 000 as basic remuneration.

The report stated further that 234, 996 were graduates with N55, 000 as remuneration while 591,451 others had OND, SSCE among others, with N25, 000 as remuneration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the data was supplied administratively by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and verified and validated by NBS. (NAN)