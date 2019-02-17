Prince Osisioma Foundation renovates prison cell, empowers inmates

By Chris Onuoha

One of the most innovative non-governmental institution in Nigeria, Prince Osisioma Foundation, has continued to make sustainable impact in humanity as it officially launch the new cell structure built for inmates at the Awambia Prisons in Anambra State.

The founder, Prince Onyeka Eze is a devoted and committed humanitarian, who has been engaged in several projects to alleviate suffering and further promote the value of human lives through skills acquisition and empowerment.

The renovated cell structure by Prince Onyeka Eze, also homed the empowerment of inmates with skills and trainings that could basically help them become independent after serving their jail sentences.

In appreciation of the gesture, the cell management and administration have thanked Prince Osisioma Foundation for such a kind and affectionate gesture to improve and promote humanity nationwide. The organization also appreciated the prison for accepting their proposal to improve lives and sustain development across Nigeria, especially in the South-east region.

The foundation however called on the readiness of it’s teaming members, followers and the entire public to be present at the renovated cell unveiling occasion