Prices of kerosene, diesel rise in January

By Ediri Ejoh & Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, said the average prices paid by consumers for kerosene and diesel increased in January 2019.

The price of kerosene increased month-on-month (MoM) by 5.35 percent to N306.28 per litre last month from N290.74 in December 2018 while the price of diesel rose MoM by 1.59 percent to N225.09 from N221.56.

However, the average price consumers paid for petrol also known as premium motor spirit (PMS) decreased marginally by 0.1 percent MoM to N145.70 in January from N145.80 while the price of cooking gas declined by 0.63 percent MoM to N2,039.82 in January 2019 from N2,052.79 in December 2018.

NBS stated: “Average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 5.35 percent month-on- month to N306.28 in January 2019 from N290.74 in December 2018.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abuja (N350.57), Enugu (N344.58), and Jigawa (N341.31). Also, States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Lagos (N260.78), Taraba (N265.67) and Niger (N253.47).”

“Similarly, average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) saw an increase by 1.59 percent month-on-month and 5.27 percent year-on-year to N225.09 in January 2019 from to N221.56 in December 2018.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Kwara (N249.00), Borno (N243.67) and Ebonyi (N239.29). States with the lowest average price of diesel were Adamawa (N197.50), Rivers (N201.86) and Ekiti (N203.57).”

In its latest PMS report, the bureau stated: “Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased 0.1 percent month-on-month (MoM) to N145.70 in January 2019 from N145.80 in December 2018.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Oyo (N150.50), Benue (N150.09) and Taraba (N150.00). States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abuja (N144.20), Ekiti (N144.00) and Ondo (N144.00).

In another development the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 0.63 percent month-on-month to N2,039.82 in January 2019 from N2,052.79 in December 2018.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,540.00), Adamawa & Cross River (N2,350.00) and Borno (N2,325.00). States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Osun (N1,703.57), Ogun (N1,700.00) and Enugu (N1,672.22).”

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 1.25 percent month-on-month and 1.16 percent year-on-year to N4,277.86 in January 2019 from N4,332.06 in December 2018.