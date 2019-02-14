Presidential Polls: Anambra Govt declares Friday work free day

Anambra Government has declared Friday work free day to enable public and civil servants to participate in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Head of Service (HOS), Mr Harry Udu, announced the the work free on Thursday in Awka.

Udu urged workers in the state to show patriotism to government by ensuring they exercise their franchise peacefully.

Udu explained that the work free day would enable those traveling to their respective communities to do so in time.

The HOS said that the government expected massive participation of all eligible voters during the elections.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to workers’ welfare, saying it remained top on the agenda of the Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration.

“It is a known fact that the state government has since late last year begun renovation and upgrade of the Anambra State Secretariat Complex.

“The government undertook complete maintenance of the structures, including servicing of appliances, paintings, refurbishing of furniture and improved landscaping.

“Others are construction of standard toilet facilities, parking lot to decongest roads and walkways within the secretariat,” Udu said in a statement.

The HOS noted that ongoing renovations were part of the efforts of Obiano to improve on workers’ welfare and ensure serenity at work environment.

According to him the government is working relentlessly to ensure regular power supply through dedicated lines to the secretariat complex and invariably improve productivity and efficiency.

He pointed out how important it was for workers to show loyalty to a government that had continued to devote prompt attention to workers’ related issues.

“It is paramount that workers become diligent so as to improve productivity and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

“Improved IGR will make it possible for government to pay whatever the Federal Government commits to as the minimum wage,’’ Udu said.

He cautioned workers against engaging in electoral malpractices during the upcoming elections as any defaulter would face the consequence. (NAN)