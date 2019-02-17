Presidential poll: Remain at your stations, Ohanaeze tells Ndigbo

By Emeka Mamah

The apex organisation of all Igbo cultural unions, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, has urged Ndigbo who relocated to the south east geopolitical zone for the purposes of voting during last Saturday’s presidential election not to go back until they had exercised their franchise on February 23.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the appeal in Enugu yesterday.

Nwodo said, “My dear brothers and sisters, I am aware of the immense hardship the sudden postponement of the 16th February, 2019 election has brought on all of us. This I know is one of the prices we can be called upon to make for independence.

“After all, freedom is never secured on a platter of gold. It is a struggle. This is our struggle.

“I therefore urge all Ndigbo who relocated for the purpose of the election to remain in their places and not travel back to their stations, but wait or ensure they come back if they travel, for the Saturday, 23rd February election. A few days wait is better than another four years of uncertainty, hardship and slavery.

“May the Almighty God safeguard and guide you as you labour to fulfill our collective agreement.”