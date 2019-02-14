Presidential Poll: Osun herbalist predicts victory for Buhari

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ahead of Saturday’s poll, herbalist and Otunba Isegun of Osun State, Olarinoye Mudashiru, has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari would pull over two million votes more than his main rival, Abubakar Atiku, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mudashiru stressed that the presidential election would be conducted peacefully by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) without any threat whatsoever to the security of the country.

In a statement on Thursday, he said: “I, the Otunba Isegun of Osun State from Inisha in Odo-Otin Local Government area of the State, hereby use this medium to assure our President, Muhammadu Buhari that he will be victorious in Saturday’s presidential election.

“I also want to assure the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he should put his mind at rest concerning the Presidential election slated for 16thFebruary.

“We have consulted with our ancestors and it is confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected. As a matter of fact, President Buhari will beat his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with at least two million votes,” he added.

The Otunba stated that aside the fact that the ancestors were happy with the present administration, the infrastructural projects and several people-oriented initiatives of President Buhari were known to all in areas such as road rehabilitation, rail rejuvenation, Tradermoni, Market Money, N-Power, among others.

“We have seen the good works of our President and our ancestors are with him. The President has the support of both the people and the gods. He has invested massively in road rehabilitation and rejuvenation of rail transportation hitherto abandoned for years.

Many of our people have equally benefited from initiatives such as TraderMoni, Market Money and N-Power, among others.

“With the consultations we have made, we are assuring the President that he would be re-elected and there will not be any violence. Those who are afraid that the country will be thrown into crisis should be assured that there will not be anything of such. There shall be peace all the way in our land,” Mudashiru said.