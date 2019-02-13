Presidential poll: Bitter campaigns worry Mbazulike Amaechi

By Vicent Ujumadu

Awka—WITH three days to the 2019 presidential election, a first republic minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi yesterday painted a gloomy picture of the exercise, warning that the signs hovering around the polls from various states were not good at all.

Amaechi, 90, and the only surviving minister of that era, who addressed reporters at his country home at Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State, also faulted those opposed to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, describing them (opposition) as unpatriotic Igbo people.

According to him, the campaigns for the presidential election had been characterized by so much bitterness, signaling grave danger for the country.

He said: “As the very last surviving nationalist, freedom fighter and Minister of the first republic still alive, I feel compelled to say something and warn those who may be plotting to plunge the country into a major crisis that may threaten the very foundation of our federation.

“Nigerians must brace up and defend democracy and the federation itself. There is grave danger ahead. Those who destroyed democracy is 1983 are up again to deprive the people of their fundamental rights.”

“They don’t understand the language of democracy. From what they are doing to the judiciary and legislature, one can imagine what will happen if for any error they are returned to Aso Rock. I call on the international community to help and expose the evil plans, of a cabal who wants to perpetuate themselves in power even if they lose the election.”

To Amaechi, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, has repeatedly given a clear assurance that he would restructure the imbalanced federation and called on Igbo electorate to vote for him and his running mate, Obi to get Nigeria on the path of progress again.

He argued that Igbo had suffered what he described as the crudest manner of injustice and annihilation since the end of the civil war, adding, “they have been badly marginalized, exploited, denied of their rights in a federation that they played a major role in founding.”

He said further: “Atiku has also taken our own Peter Obi as his running mate. I call on Ndigbo at home and everywhere in Nigeria to turn out in totality and vote for the Akiku/Obi candidacy for the president.

“I speak the minds of the great nationalists like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Abubaker Tafawa Balewa, Obafemi Awolowo, Dennis Osadebay, Aminu Kano, M.I. Okpara, Maitama Sule, S.L. Akintola, Herbert Macaulay, Festus Okotie-Eboh, Nwafor Orizu, Joseph Tarka, Eyo Ita, Odeleye Fedahunsi, Muhammadu Ribadu, Zanna Bukar Dipchadima, Kola Balogun, Margret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, HajyaGambo Sawaba, Mary Nzimiro, Maggie Obinwe, Malam Umoru Altune, Bisi Onabanjo and others who have been silenced by death in pleading with Nigerian Voters to vote into power, the rare gift of Atiku/Obi presidency so that fraternal love and unity may return in a democratic united Nigeria.

“In the other elections, they can vote for their individual parties or conscience. Ndigbo should not mind a small band of mercenaries and Judases who went to Wuse Market at Abuja, bought some Red Caps, adorned the caps and trouped to Aso Rock, spoke some sweet nonsense, received some greasy handshakes and sheepishly smiled home. They represent nobody but their treacherous selves.”

Amaechi, however, faulted the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for calling for the boycott the presidential and other elections.

“As a political father in Nigeria and Igboland, I had appealed to the youths of IPOB, in the interest of Igboland, not to pursue their election boycott programme. It is counter-productive and suicidal.

“I call on the government to de-proscribe IPOB. It is primitive injustice to leave the gun- bearing Fulani herdsmen and their jungle comrades in Zamfara State alone and turn to kill the youths of IPOB because they are Igbo,” he advised.