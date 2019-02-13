Presidential poll: Be peaceful, orderly, Ambode urges lagosians

…Explains Why Buhari Deserves To Be Re-elected

With barely 48 hours to the much-anticipated Presidential and National Assembly elections across the country, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has urged residents in the State to conduct themselves peacefully at the polling units and shun any act of violence or misconduct that could threaten the exercise.

Governor Ambode, in a statement on Wednesday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the nation was on a threshold of history as the outcome of the election would be a defining moment in Nigeria’s political and economic landscape.

He said it was important for residents, especially the electorate to see the election as one that they must not sit on the fence but come out to exercise their franchise albeit in a peaceful and orderly manner, devoid of rancour and all forms of electoral violence.

“As we prepare for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, I appeal to every Lagosian to ensure that the peace we have enjoyed in the last four years in the State is replicated across all the polling units/voting centres on Saturday.

“Your PVC is your voice and it is what you would need to cast your vote. I urge you to come out, be orderly, take your place in the queue and avoid any form of violence that can mar the process or put the lives of our peace-loving citizens at risk,” he said.

While stressing that he would be casting his vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Presidential election and other candidates for the National Assembly elections, the Governor said Lagos in the last four years had benefitted immensely from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He listed some of the key capital projects which the State had initiated with the support of the Federal Government to include the release of Oshodi-Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA) road for reconstruction; release of land space in Oshodi for the construction of the interchange and terminus; release of Oshodi- Abule Egba lane for BRT and the release of the Presidential Lodge, Marina for the Lagos History Centre project.

The Governor also mentioned the ongoing road infrastructure works in Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Badagry-Seme and Ikorodu axis as other intervention projects that President Buhari expeditiously approved to be carried out in the State.

“The fact is that since 1999, Lagos has never benefitted from the Federal Government under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government, the way it has benefited in the last three and half years. Most of the interventions that we have carried out have made life more meaningful to the average resident of the State.

“Beyond reasonable doubt, President Buhari has shown his love for Lagos and under his administration, Lagos has thrived. It is important that we continue on this trajectory for another four years,” the Governor said.