President Buhari greets veteran Journalist Farouk Muhammed at 70

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Farouk Muhammed, a seasoned journalist, on his 70th birthday.

Muhammed, who was born on Feb. 3, 1949, is a former editor and later member, Board of Directors and Executive Director (Administration) of Daily Times of Nigeria,.



The president’s message was communicated to the celebrator in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina,, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday.

The president said he joined the media industry and communication strategists in celebrating the former spokesman for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, his family and friends.

He commended Muhammed’s dedication to “a profession that has consistently shaped the history of Nigeria, even before independence’’.

The president also lauded his doggedness as a journalist and “penchant for strong and insightful analyses as an editor and consultant for many years’’.

Buhari also commended Muhammed’s `willingness to serve his state, Kano, as an adviser on many committees, before moving to the national and international levels.’’



He said he believed that the veteran journalist had left his footprints on the sands of time through diligence and forthrightness to guide younger generations of media professionals.

The president prayed for longer life, good health and more wisdom for Muhammed. (NAN)