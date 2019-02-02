President Buhari faults media for under-reporting his agricultural giant strides

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed media for under-reporting his agricultural giant strides which provided job opportunities and wealth creation to teeming Nigerians.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call to governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar at government house Dutse, said his administration has executed nemurous projects that have impacted the lives of Nigerians at all level, added that he has achieved a lot in the area of tackling security challenges, boosting economy and agricultural revolution.

President Buhari explained that before he was elected 18 LGA’s in Borno state were under the control by Book Haram sects but now his adminstration has over come the problem, pointed out that in the area of agriculture fertilizers was made available to farmers at affordable rate and 90% of rice importation has been stopped.

He urged the media to focus more attention on his agricultural revolution which has paved way for million of Nigerians to go back to farm thereby enhancing food security, pledged to continue with his good programs and policies for the betterment of Nigerians.

Earlier speaking, Governor Badaru Abubakar welcome President Buhari to the state and assured him of Jigawa state votes in the 2019 polls, he said Jigawa people will never forget his agricultural giant strides as it has uplifted their living standard and revival of Nigeria’s economy and security.