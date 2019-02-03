Premier Skills training course returns to Nigeria

By Chris Onuoha

The Premier Skills programme, that uses football as a tool to develop a brighter future for young people around the world, returns to Lagos and Kano this month.

The Coach Educator training programme, jointly organised by the British Council, Premier League and Lagos State Football Association, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Kano State Football Association, Kano State Sports Commission and the Kano State Ministry of Education, runs between January 28 to February 1, 2019.

The five-day intensive course to be led by Premier Skills UK Coach Educators, Graham Robinson and Paul Hughes, will deliver a combination of classroom-based lessons and on-pitch technical sessions. 15 participants from the two states will take part in a Training course to equip them with the knowledge and skills required to run their own community football sessions.

The participating grassroots community coaches and physical education teachers will be evaluated as they themselves deliver Premier Skills coaching techniques to thirty untrained Nigerian football coaches and sixty young people from the local community. Those who successfully run their sessions will become Premier Skills Coach Educators who can go on to train other grassroots coaches, initiate sustainable social impact around youth engagement, increase female participation in sports and promote child protection, equality, diversity and inclusion.

Chinasa Ukandu, a beneficiary of Premier Skills since 2011 said, “Premier Skills is an exciting, challenging, educative, interesting and personally inspiring experience. With the experience gained from Premier Skills, I have secured jobs delivering football and workout sessions for schools and individuals. I am excitedly anticipating what comes next for myself and for Premier Skills”.