Postponement of polls: INEC has questions to answer – Buhari

By Jeremiah Urowayino

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has questions to answer over the postponement of the general election.

The President made this known while reacting to the issue of postponement of elections barely six hours to the exercise during the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting on Monday, noting that INEC had all the resources it needed to carry out its duties.

“I have to leave my constituency and come to Abuja immediately because I was told of the decision of INEC about 4:30 in the morning,” he said.

“I told them in my statement at the airport that INEC had all the time and all the resources they wanted and then they have to wait for only six hours to cast the votes to tell us that it is not possible. Definitely, the reasons why such incompetence manifest itself has to be explained to the nation.”