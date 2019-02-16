Postponed Polls: Keep calm, remain peaceful, no cause for alarm, Wamakko tell Nigerians

By Jimoh Babatunde

Former Governor of Sokoto State , Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has urged the people of the state and Nigerians to keep calm and remain peaceful as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Senator Wamakko said though the postponement of the polls came to Nigerians unexpectedly, yet, no patriotic citizen of the nation should use the surprising development to cause any breach of the peace.

Senator Wamakko, who is the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum and Coordinator, North West, Presidential Campaign Council, said ” although the news is extremely unpalatable to Nigerians, we should all take it in good faith and remain lawful, resolute and committed towards sustaining the invaluable peace and unity of Nigeria.

” A lot of arrangements have been made for the polls by the commission and other relevant agencies, while funds have been sunk into such plans.

” Yet, Nigerians should remain optimistic, as well as pray fervently to ensure that the unexpected development becomes a good omen for the nation’s democratic journey .

” I must , however , urge INEC to immediately swing into action , do the needful and ensure the timely and adequate deployment of men and materials , in line with the new dates for the polls.

“This is crucial for Nigerians not to shake their confidence in the commission’s drive to conduct free and fair 2019 general elections. ”

Senator Wamakko further reiterated that, the morale of the leadership and membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), nationwide , including President Muhammadu Buhari, is formidably high.

He averred ,” We have no any doubt that , the party’s candidates, at all levels, across Nigeria, will win the rescheduled polls, In Sha Allahu.

” The good people of Nigeria should not in anyway be complacent in their unshaken resolve to reelect President Muhammadu Buhari and all candidates of the APC, nationwide .

” This is to shame the detractors , doubting Thomases and purveyors of ill-will , hence, facilitate the consolidation of the current , indelible achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari. “