Porn website to sponsor French rugby match

French rugby club US Carcassonne announced on Thursday that a porn website will be the match sponsor for their game against Biarritz next month.

The site, ‘Jacquie & Michel’, said in a statement: “Commitment, power, endurance and vigour are all values that Jacquie & Michel share with (Carcassonne coach) Christian Labit’s men.”

The club said that they had already seen an increase in demand for tickets for the game on March 1.

“It’s about being part of a fun and offbeat communication,” said Carcassonne general manager Christine Menardeau-Planchenault.

“There will be nothing that will shock anyone. Today, like many clubs, it’s hard to get people to the stadium, so we thought about a way to create a buzz and decided to partner with them.”

The Carcassonne players will wear shirts featuring the website’s logo during the warm-up, but will stick to their traditional strip for the game itself, while there will be advertising in the stadium.

The site also sponsored the reserve team of Belgian football club Villers-devant-Orval in 2015.