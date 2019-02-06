Polls: Youth groups kick against political thuggery, election violence in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Ahead of the general elections, some youth groups under the auspices of ‘Vote Not Fight, Election No Be War,’ and the National Association of Katsina State Students, have resolved to say no to political thuggery and election violence in the State.

The youths who staged a peaceful match pass from the old Katsina State government house roundabout to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office and later police headquarters, said non-violent and peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election is non-negotiable to them.

Leading the match pass, Bashir Dauda said the youths resolved to shun violence before, during and after the 2019 elections.

Dauda said: “Today, we have come to say no to election violence. We hereby state our firm resolve to shun violence in February 16 and March 2nd, 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

“For us, non-violent and peaceful general elections in 2019 are non-negotiable. We remind all the political parties that the legitimacy of any govt lies on its emergence from a peaceful, free, fair and credible election,” Dauda said.

In a related development, an umbrella body of the National Association of Katsina State Students, organized a public lecture titled: “political thuggery, election violence and voters education,” for students of Hassan Usman Katsina, HUK polytechnic, Katsina.

President of the student union, Comrade Nasir Almustapha Danye Jibiya said the public lecture was organized to dismantle the ill engagement of youths before, during and after the elections as well as to educate them on how to vote to ensure their vote counts in the 2019 general elections.

Responding, the Katsina State INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa lauded the efforts of the youths for organizing the activities which he described as timely and a welcome development.

Zarewa represented by Head of Voters Education and Publicity, Muhammad Takai said the task of achieving a free, fair and credible elections is the collective responsibility of all hence the need for all hands to be on deck.