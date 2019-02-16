Polls: Your vote is your power – Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro

By Anthony Ogbonna

…Says IPOB’s earlier boycott order a propaganda technique

The Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Professor Nnanyelugo Okoro, has urged the Nigerian eligible electorates not to be deterred by the postponement of the presidential and parliamentary elections but should come out en masse to perform their civic responsibilities next week because, according to him, their votes are their only power to ensuring good governance in the country.

Professor Okoro made the statement while speaking with newsmen on Saturday.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had, in the early hours of Saturday, February 16th, 2019, postponed to February 23rd, the General election earlier scheduled for the day.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu had, while briefing newsmen at the commission’s headquarters, announced that continuing with the election as earlier scheduled for 16th February, 2019, was no longer feasible.

According to him, “Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.”

He had, therefore, announced that the presidential and National Assembly elections had been moved to February 23, 2019.

He had equally said that the governorship and state assembly elections had also been moved by one week to March 9, 2019.

But reacting to the development, the Dean of the only institution in Nigeria known for graduating ‘Lions’ and ‘Lionesses’ urged the people to come out on the rescheduled date for the election to cast their votes, saying “Your vote is your power to put in place good governance.”

He also urged the electorates to “Go out and use your PVC wisely by voting your conscience.”

Meanwhile, although the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has called off the earlier boycott order he issued members of IPOB in the South-East, directing them not to participate in the Nigerian general elections, Professor Okoro described the order as a propaganda technique aimed at discouraging the people of the south-east from performing their civic responsibilities.

The Dean however noted that coming out en masse to vote remained the only option to enthrone a responsible leadership in the country.

According to him, “As far as I am concerned, the IPOB threat is a propaganda technique to discourage people from voting. But I think apart from people engaged in some form of essential duties, others should go out to exercise their franchise. Your vote is your power to put in place good governance.

“Go out and use your PVC wisely by voting your conscience. Everybody now knows we need change that is human-focused and development-oriented. We, therefore, have to make that change happen.”