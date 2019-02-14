Polls: We’re not routing for any presidential candidate – Charlyboy’s group

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A Social pressure, OurMumuDonDo Movement led by maverick entertainer cum activist, Charles Oputa a.k.a Charlyboy has said it is a political and not routing for the emergence of any presidential candidate in Saturday’s election.

Speaking in Abuja, at the launch of the Movement’s social contract document for politicians, Charlyboy said: “Our Mumu Don Do is not routing for any particular candidate. We’re apolitical but what we are driving at in all we do is to get the masses to understand that they also have the responsibility to pay their taxes and be very observant of what is happening in their environment and not be docile or ignorant. We have never seen a bunch of people so arrogantly ignorant like Nigerians. We need to wake up.

“We are interested in people doing the needful and the right thing. Then, the leadership being more responsible than it has been. That is what we are fighting for. We want to challenge leadership to produce the records of their achievements and be held accountable. Enough of the impunity; this is why we are where we are today.

“It is not just enough to blame leadership for what they are doing or not doing right. This movement is just to reawaken the consciousness of the Nigerian electorates to understand that if they are not where the future is being discussed; there is no future for them in this country.”

He stressed that the unveiled social contract document is a form of sensitization programme for young people to be alive to their responsibility of checkmating the impunity of those in government and bringing them to deliver on their campaign promises.

“The social contract document has nothing to do with the present administration but everything to do with how we have been functioning as a country and as a people. We’re saying pointblank Nigeria is not yet a country but things could be better. Why is the worst of us leading the best of us?” he queried.

In his keynote speech, Dr. Sam Amadi said the most disappointing part of the 1999 constitution that has necessitated the social contract document is the unenforceability of the provisions of the provisions of Chapter two of Nigeria’s supreme law as held by the courts.

“The social contract seeks to politicize that aspect of the constitution that is not enforceable and to make itbenforcebale in the court of public opinion,” he said.