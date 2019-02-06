Polls: We’ll withdraw police personnel attached to some VIPs–IGP

By Joseph Erunke

THE acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has hinted that police personnel attached to some certain personalities and those currently on non-essential duties will be withdrawn.

Adamu said the decision to withdraw personnel in the Special Protection Unit,SPU and the Counter Terrorism Unit,CTU,from where they have been, was to ensure full mobilisation and deployment of personnel for election duties.

Speaking Wednesday, in Abuja, during a meeting with SPU and CTU commanders, the police chief tasked the officers to exhibit what he called the “highest level of professionalism, given that their conducts will be subjected to national and international scrutiny.

“In order to ensure full mobilisation and deployment of personnel for these duties, we shall in the coming days prune down or order withdrawal of SPU and CTU operatives that are currently on non-essential duties including those attached to certain categories of personalities,” he said.

The police boss, while assuring officers and men that will be deployed for election duties that adequate provisions had been made for their welfare, however, charged them to reciprocate through exhibiting highest level of of professionalism.

“In performing your election duties, let me assure you that adequate provisions have been made for your welfare. In return, we expect the highest possible level of professionalism from you, knowing that your conducts will be subjected to national and international scrutiny.

“I am confident, on my part, that you have the professional depth, strength of character and strong sense of commitment to duty which is needed to guarantee your optimal performance and the success of the exercise.

He explained that the CTU was established as a specially trained strike force with the capacity to address the threat of terrorism and sundry insurgency threats to national security, while the SPU was a police detachment that was dedicated to the provision of specialised security escort duties for high-risk individuals and corporate organisations that may be under security threat.

“The two units were established to complement the Police Mobile Force towards supporting the conventional police in addressing critical internal security threats and civil disorders, “he further explained.