Polls: Sign pact with politicians before voting, Charly Boy urges electorates

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a social pressure group, OurMumuDonDo Movement, has charged voters across the country to extract binding commitments from politicians seeking election into public offices before casting their votes.

Leader of the movement, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly boy, gave the charge on Friday at a press briefing to herald the public presentation of the first Nigeria Social Contract Document in Abuja.

He said: “Before elections and the electoral process are concluded, it is important that the people are able to enter into a form of social contract with the political class who are always eager to govern them. This is the contract we need and not voter enslavement through vote buying.

“As an organization advocating for social change, we believe that for there to be a stable and progressive society, there must be some established norms guiding the relationship between the people and the government of the state.

“These established norms will define mutual obligations between the people and their leaders at the national and sub-national levels of government. These mutual obligations will form the nucleus of the agreement that we call the Social Contract.

“Until the vast majority of Nigerians, especially the electorate and voting population are able to understand and reconstruct their engagement with the democratic process as the “real owners” of government and the Nigerian project, people’s participation and commitment to the electoral and political processes would continue to depreciate.”

He explained that the Nigerian Social Contract Initiative is designed to enlighten the citizens about Nigeria’s democratic process as well as transfer the ownership of the democratic process to the citizens thereby enabling them to engender accountable democracy.

Charly boy said: “When we started the Nigerian Social Contract Initiative in June 2018, we realized that there was insufficient information on youth and citizens’ knowledge and engagement with the social contract as a tool for promoting good governance in Nigeria. This propelled us to conduct a survey to obtain baseline information about citizens’ knowledge of social contract and their level of engagement with government, using available spaces and legal frameworks, to demand accountability and good governance.

“Consequently, Our Movement, with support from the Ford Foundation and the UK Department for International Development (DFID) (Youth Alive Foundation) embarked on opinion surveys across the country using questionnaires and also through town hall engagement to gather information on the knowledge of the social contract among citizens.

“The survey was conducted in four states in Nigeria namely; Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Rivers States, involving a total of 1,866 respondents including youths, persons with disabilities, opinion moulders across the board, and others. However, the town halls were in Abuja and Lagos State. We shall be making public the findings of our survey on Monday, February 11, 2019.”