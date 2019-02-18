Polls rescheduling won’t stop collective will of Nigerians — N’Delta agitators

Emma Amaize

ACTIVISTS under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, weekend, said the surprising postponement of Saturday’s poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, cannot stop the will of Nigerians from manifesting on February 23.

The agitators in a statement by their leader, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, condemned in strong terms, “The flimsy excuses that led to the postponement of the general election few hours to its commencement.

“Man can only postpone the will of the people by man-made law, but cannot stop the will of the people because the natural and divine law cannot be manipulated to avert the yearnings for a new Nigeria on February 23, 2019.

“We urge all patriotic Nigerians with good will to pray fervently, clap their hands and sing melodiously to God Almighty because victory and the new Nigeria are very sure come February 23, 2019.

“Therefore, we urge all our members across the nine states of the Niger Delta to be law abiding and not be deterred by the present situation of this clueless administration that is confused and in disarray because its time is up.”

“We, therefore, call on all Niger Deltans and Nigerians to be steadfast and be more determined to cast their and defend their votes for the sake of the blood of innocent Nigerians and the future.

“We also advise Mr. President and the INEC Chairman to do the needful by raising the bar and standard of our democracy as a model for African democracy,” the Niger Delta group added.