Polls: Police vow to be neutral, unbias

Katsina

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Wakili, has promised to be neutral and unbiased in the conduct of the 2019 general elections to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the state.

The Police Commissioner gave the assurance on Wednesday at a pre-election parley organised by Anchor Initiative for Community Development (AICD) in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among others held in Katsina.

CP Wakili represented by the Chief Superintendent Police in charge of Administration, CSP Yusuf Hamza, said the police were fully ready to provide adequate security to ensure smooth electioneering process in the state.

According to him, “You can be rest assured that the police will be neutral. Police would be on ground to protect the electoral officer, election materials, electorates and ensure there are law and order at the polling units. Police will not interfere in the electoral process. The Presiding officer is in charge at the polling units, if at all there is anyone fermenting trouble, he is responsible to notify the police to arrest such persons.

“We are fully ready and well prepared to conduct the elections. We have done it in the past, conducted a series of elections and so this won’t be an exception,” CP Wakili stated.

The Police Commissioner, however, solicited for the cooperation of the relevant stakeholders saying the task of achieving free, fair and credible elections is the collective responsibility of all hence the need for all hands to be on deck.

Similarly, the Chairman, Katsina State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Barrister Ahmed Abdulgafar represented by his Social Secretary, Bar. Paul Gbande, called on the key players of the election process to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the process as stipulated by the electoral act in order to achieve orderliness which will translate to a successful election in the state and Nigeria at large.

Earlier, the organiser of the event, Babadiya Shola said the essence of the parley was to sensitize all stakeholders participating in the upcoming general election on their rights and responsibilities towards achieving a smooth electioneering process.