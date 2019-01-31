Polls: PFN decries tensed political atmosphere

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has decried the tensed political atmosphere in the country ahead of the general election, warning that it is not a good development for the unity and stability of the country.

National Secretary of PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, who spoke ahead of the 15th Biennial Conference of PFN holding between February 6 and 8 in Makurdi, with the theme, ‘The Glory of the Latter House,’ said the coming general election would be historic.

Kure observed that “the entire country is currently tensed up because of politics, ethnicity, religion and security but we appeal for restraint. Politicians must observe restraint and must also call their supporters to order and ensure that they observe and exercise restraint.

“They must first realise that leadership is given only by God to those he has chosen and ordained at a particular time irrespective of what men do. Our advice is that if you don’t win this time please wait for another time, it should not be a do-or-die matter. Our country must not be thrown into crisis because of elections.”