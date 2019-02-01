POLLS: PDP lawmaker defects to APC in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State suffered another setback, yesterday, as a member of the party in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Olanrewaju Olayanju, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, citing cases of division and crisis in his former party as the reason for his action.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, Olanrewaju stated that his departure from the PDP became necessary when it was clear that he couldn’t realised the vision of constituents in his old party.

Flanked by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Adeniran Alagbada, the State chairman of APC, Mr. Paul Omotoso and his Deputy, Mr. Sola Elesin, Olanrewaju said: “I was not coerced by anybody to join the APC. I joined on my own volition.”

Olanrewaju , Chairman, House Committee on Environment, said: “When I wanted to start politics, I began with PDP and now that the party had shattered, I have to move to a better party.

“I have reflected deep on the whole situation and I have informed my constituency that my interest and the interest of my people can no longer be achieved in the PDP.

“The party is now in disarray, no leader to rally the party together. The leaders have destroyed the party through naked use of powers. The party is factionalised and some leaders are saying members should vote for opposition candidates.

“Also, since Governor Kayode Fayemi came on board, he has initiated projects that make people happy. On this strength, I, Olanrewaju Olayanju, hereby, declare my total loyalty to the APC led government and the party with immediate effect.”

In his response, the Speaker said the fact that former governor Ayodele Fayose campaigned against the senatorial candidate of the party in the south district, Senator Biodun Olujimi was enough reason for people to leave the PDP.

He said: “When I defected to APC even when Fayose was still the governor, my seat was not declared vacant. Once a party can no longer protect your interest, the best one can do is to go to a better party.

“Our colleague has bid the PDP, the land of Egypt goodbye and he will no longer return there.”

APC justifies defection

Justifying the defection, the State Chairman of the party, Omotoso said: “As we speak, we have Fayose’s and Olujimi’s faction. The party has not recovered from its crisis. It is not a provision of the law that there must be a secretariat of the other faction before you can decamp.

“The constitutional provision as to what constitutes a division in a party was ambiguous. It doesn’t mean that a faction of a party must have a Secretariat, because division can come in diverse ways.”