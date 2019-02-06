Polls: Masari, Lado, others sign peace accord 

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Incumbent Governor of Katsina State and the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, party, Aminu Bello Masari; the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Yakubu Lado Danmarke, alongside other political party flag bearers, on Tuesday, signed a peace accord to ensure violence-free election in the state.

The peace accord, facilitated by the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Wakili and presided over by the Assistant Inspector General In-charge of Zone One, AIG Dan Bature, brought the political gladiators together to embrace peace, before, during and after the 2019 guber polls.

Speaking during the occasion held at the Police headquarter, Katsina State, AIG Dan Bature enjoined the politicians to eschew politics of bitterness, hate speeches and destruction of one another’s posters.

AIG Bature solicited for the cooperation of the stakeholders towards achieving peaceful and hitch-free elections while assuring to provide a level-playing ground for all.

Earlier, the CP, Wakili said the gladiators were brought together to say no to politics of bitterness and ensure election free of violence and rigging.

Also speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, commended the stakeholders for conducting a peaceful campaign while calling on them to sustain the tempo before, during and after the elections.

Zarewa however assured the gathering of INEC’s commitment to conduct a free, fair and credible election in the state.