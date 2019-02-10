POLLS: Let no blood be spilled to install any candidate, clerics tell Buhari

By Ochuko Akuopha

CLERGY Forum for Peace and Development in Niger Delta, CFPDND, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put necessary mechanisms in motion to ensure that no blood is spilled to install any candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

CFPDND, in a statement by the Chairman of its Advisory Council, Rt. Rev Diamond Emuobor, noted that all lives in Nigeria by virtue of Buhari’s “position today are entrusted into his hands by God.

“In the event of anyone losing his life on account of the election, he should be ready to account unto God, the reason for such person’s death.

“This advice also goes to all political aspirants that being Nigerians, they should not take their lives to be more worthy than others. In the event of any followers of theirs losing his or her life on account of the election, such blood would be required at their hands.”

He charged security agents to be wary of partisanship and “be professional in their conducts as those to vote and be voted for are all Nigerians whom they swore to protect”.