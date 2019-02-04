Polls: Lagos APC faction backs Buhari/Osinbajo ticket

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos, yesterday, kicked-off a door-to-door campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in the February 16 presidential election.

The group, led by its factional Chairman, Mr. Fuoad Oki, at the crowded launch of the campaign in Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of the state, said that the performance of President Buhari and Osinbajo in almost four years has been the campaign strategies it has had to use to mobilise support for the President’s re-election.

Oki said: “To take Nigeria to the next level as they remain the best team for the job.

“Nigeria has been in ruins for 16 years in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which is seeking a return in this general election. Nigerians must say no to PDP’s devilish ambition by using their votes to send the PDP to dustbin of history and vote APC for a complete recovery of Nigeria, economically, socially.”

He also said: “We are organising this campaign as an independent group that is complimenting the other initiatives of the Presidential Campaign Group which is moving across the states.”