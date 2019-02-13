Polls: It’s all over, PDP mocks Buhari’s Abuja rally

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the “scanty” attendance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign mega rally in Abuja on Wednesday is an indication that he has been rejected by Nigerians.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Olgbindiyan, the PDP said the scanty attendance in most of President Buhari’s rallies in various parts of the country has further revealed that the APC only fabricated figures in their claims that 14.8 members of the APC voted for him at their convention.

“President Buhari, who was pelted by Nigerians at his campaign rally in Ogun state on Monday, again slurred at the Abuja rally and, as usual, could not even articulate any meaningful message for his very scanty audience at the Eagle Square in Abuja,” the statement read in part.#

It counselled officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies to note the tide and “extricate themselves from any form of entanglement or pact to rig the elections for President Buhari, as they will be doing so at their own peril.”