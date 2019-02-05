Polls: INEC says 333, 610 PVCs yet to be collected in Kaduna

Barely three days to the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, said 333,610 PVCs were yet to be collected in Kaduna State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Kaugama Abdullahi, made the disclosure to Newsmen in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said INEC had registered 3,932,492 voters in the state, with 3,598,882 PVCs already collected leaving a balance of 333,610 PVCs yet to be collected as at Monday, February 4.

The Commissioner said that the distribution of the PVCs was going on in all INEC offices across the 23 local government areas in the state and would terminate on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Resident Commissioner said INEC had created 8,012 Voting Points within the existing 5,102 Polling Units in the 255 wards to ease voting in the state.

According to him, many of the polling units were congested, with some having more than 2000 voters, a situation that necessitated the creation of the voting points to ensure that eligible voters exercise their franchise with ease.

“ The maximum number of voters in each Polling Unit (PU) is 750 persons, that is the reason why we created the voting points within the PUs for smooth exercise.”