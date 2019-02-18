Polls: APC to proceed with campaigns, asks Buhari to sanction INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said it will proceed with its electioneering campaigns in spite of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to halt campaigns.

“Without consulting INEC, we are proceeding and they cannot by administrative fiat change the provisions of the laws”, National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole stated this Monday in Abuja during an emergency caucus meeting of the party.

He also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to use “the authority of state” to get the commission to, according to him, work within the ambit of the law.

The caucus meeting is currently ongoing at the National Secretariat of the party.