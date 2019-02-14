POLLS: APC, Buhari don’t believe in election rigging – Kachikwu, Enuha

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—MINISTER of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, and one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, have said the party and President Mohammadu Buhari, do not believe in election rigging, insisting that the President was committed to the conduct of credible election.

Kachikwu who fielded questions from newsmen after inaugurating the Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, office in Asaba, said President Buhari’s integrity and performance would speak for him during Saturday’s presidential poll in the country.

Maintaining that Buhari would not support nor encourage anybody to rig the coming elections, he said the APC was working hard to engage people and tell them why they should re-elect him.

Meanwhile, Chief Enuha, who spoke to newsmen in Ogwash-Uku, said the APC would not rig elections, adding that the party was working hard to secure victory for Buhari.

On the crisis rocking the APC in Delta State, he said: “Nobody can pretend that we do not have issues within the party in the state, starting with the congresses up to the primaries. And those problems are still there, people felt cheated, marginalized and felt injustice had been done to them.

“You have all these things going on but the good news is that the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo has stepped in, and he has made a lot of progress in resolving and reconciling all the parties.”