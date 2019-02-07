Politicians now do executive rigging— Anglican Bishop

says credibility of coming elections in Nigerians’ hands

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—ANGLICAN Bishop of the Sapele Diocese, Delta State, Rt. Revd Blessing Erifeta has said politicians have left what he descibed as ‘thuggery rigging’ and moved on to ‘executive rigging,’ co-opting prominent persons and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The cleric also advised Nigerians to vote for credible candidates irrespective of political party affiliation in the interest of the country’s development, noting that whether the forthcoming elections will be free and fair is in the hands of Nigerians.

Speaking at the end of a communion service to mark the 10 years anniversary of the Diocese at the St. Paul Anglican Church, Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state, Erifeta charged INEC to be above board by ensuring that Nigerians’ votes count.

He said: “Nigerians should vote for candidates who can remove this country from this bondage.

“Vote for credible candidates irrespective of whatever party they belong, as long as they have what it takes to free this country from its numerous challenges.

“Until Nigerians allow God to take His place, there won’t be free and fair elections. What they call credible elections are not credible in the real sense.

“The results are sometimes arranged by INEC and some influential politicians. What they call free elections can’t be classified as ‘good.’ What they are now doing in today’s politics is ‘executive rigging.’

“They have left ‘thuggery rigging’. This executive rigging lies between who is who in the society and some INEC officials. Until that stigma is removed, don’t think of any credible elections.

“It is humans that will make the exercise credible, free and fair. The credibility of the 2019 general election is with us (Nigerians), including the politicians and INEC.”

He appealed for non-violent polls, stressing that Nigerians should vote for only candidates who can move the country forward, irrespective of their tribe or political lineage.