‘Police silence on killing of IPOB members suspicious’

By Chinonso Alozie & Chinedu Adonu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday described the silence by Imo State Police Command on the allegations that the police killed five of its members and arrested 15 of them as suspicious.

Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, while reacting to the report that Imo police declined to comment on the matter described the silence as “an additional fact.”

Vanguard had called the image maker of the Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu on his take concerning the clash between the IPOB members and Police where some were allegedly killed and scores injured. Series of text messages were sent to his cell phone between 11:03am to 05:18pm which he did not respond to .

Ejiofor simply said: “This goes a long way to confirm that what we have been saying is true. For us, this is an additional fact.”

Vanguard had reported Ejiofor’s claim of the number of IPOB members killed and their bodies taken to an unknown destination, an incident he said happened during their peaceful protest along Orji road in Owerri.

Stop Okorocha from destroying my campaign billboards, Uzodinma begs Police

He said: “We have a confirmed report that some members of IPOB were killed by the police of the anti robbery squad in Imo state. Also, many were arrested on allegations we cannot explain. We saw it as a serious case of police brutality and violation of the fundamental rights of people who were merely minding their business.

“There was no reason why they should be arrested let alone killed in the manner they were killed. We learnt they also took away their corpses. What it means is that after killing them, they made away with their corpses.

“The number of the injured are many but we will take an appropriate action to compel them to produce the dead bodies and release those arrested.”

When Vanguard asked Ejiofor what the members of the group were out doing that night, he said: “They killed about five persons and arrested about 15 of them. They were not on any mission. They had a peaceful rally and at the end, they disembarked. They were on their way home when they were attacked. They did not in their movement constitute any form of threat to anybody.”

IPOB has no power to stop polls—Okechukwu

In a related development, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has declared that calls for election boycott by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, would not be a threat to Saturday’s general elections.

Okechukwu spoke in Enugu during a Southeast rally for President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The rally was packed by a coalition of Igbo Youth Organizations in support of Buhari’s re-election.

Okechukwu said, “People who are saying we should not participate in the election are in the fringe.

“If we were listening to them, why are the people spending their money and their strength running up and down to become one thing or the other.

“So, please, we should discountenance the fringe elements, they are in every society, even in the churches.”

He urged Ndigbo, especially the youths, to come out and declare their support for Buhari in order to reap the benefits in the future.

He said, “It is the responsiblility of the youth more than any other cadre to recognize that Mr. President is working for them. That is why the social investment programme is aimed at pulling people out of poverty.

“Mr. President does not share money, but all the money that comes into the coffers of the Federal Government, he makes sure that they are prudently managed.”