Police rescues stolen 5-yr-old during Church thanksgiving in Enugu

One Edith Ewulu, one of the two prime suspects involved in the alleged stealing of a five-year-old child during a church thanksgiving service in Emene, near the state capital, Enugu, has been arrested by the Police and the baby rescued.

The suspect, at the time of her arrest, had changed the baby’s original name from Felicia to Gift and had taken her to a new generation Pentecostal church at Emene for thanksgiving and dedication.

Ewulu, who hails from Enugu Agidi in Anambra, admitted that she bought the said child from one Chioma who claimed to be running a social home in Aba, Abia State, for N470, 000.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, yesterday, Enugu State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said operatives of Emene Police Division nabbed the suspects on February 10, after she allegedly stole the baby from the mother on February 6.

The suspect said she bought the baby on February 7 from the seller at a renowned hospital in Umuahia, Abia State, which she said convinced her that the business was genuine, but never knew the child was stolen from the mother at Emene, Enugu.

“She had taken the said child to her church for thanksgiving before Police operatives swooped on her and arrested her with the said baby,” he said.

Amaraizu said the mother of the child identified as one Mrs Philomena Godwin, had maintained that her baby was stolen on February 6 at Emene in Enugu State.

“On that day, she said she was having headache and had decided to go inside her room to have a short sleep, while her baby was outside playing,” he added.