Police pledge adequate security toward violence free polls in Sokoto

The Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto State Command, on Monday, pledged to provide adequate security to ensure credible and violence-free polls in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Murtala Mani, gave the assurance in Sokoto at a capacity building programme on “Democratic Policing and Elections Security Management,” for Police officers and men of the command.

Mani, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Godwin Aghaulor, said the authority of the Nigerian police found it necessary to train and retrain officers for the assignment ahead of them – the general elections.

According to him, the police are ready to play their roles in a way that the law expects them to do, “so we are sure that everything would go on smoothly.”

“As such, we deemed it necessary to train them on democratic policing so as to conduct a credible, fair and violent-free election for Nigerians, that is the primary purpose of this programme.

“We are fully prepared, as the challenges come, the needful would be done, we are assuring Nigerians that the election would be violent-free and everybody will accept the result,” he said.

In his remarks, a retired Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawrence Alobi, who is anchoring the programme, said 180 police officers and men are expected to participate in the training from Sokoto state.

He said the acting Inspector General of Police (I-G) realised the crucial role the officers and men in the force need to play in the forthcoming general election.

“Hence the capacity building initiative in order for the officers and men to be well informed about electoral law to ensure that they work along with other stakeholders in a collaborative manner,” he said. (NAN)