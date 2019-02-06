Police nab 2 for drugging, gang-raping undergraduate

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men who allegedly drugged and gang-raped an undergraduate in a hotel in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The suspects— Razaq Oluwaseun Oke, 28, and Don-Chima George, 25— as gathered, took the undergraduate (names withheld), to a club in Lekki area, last Saturday.

While chatting, they allegedly mixed the unsuspecting lady’s drink with a substance that made her weak and almost unconscious.

Thereafter, the victim was taken to Dallankester Hotels in Lekki, owned by one of the suspect’s (George) father where she was raped in turns.

While in the act, the suspects made a video recording of it.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said: “When the victim woke up from the induced sleep, she confronted the suspects who denied having carnal knowledge of her. Not satisfied, she placed a call to her elder brother complaining that she had been violated.

“The brother immediately invited policemen from Maroko Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Isah Abdulmajid, to the scene.

“On searching the suspects, the DPO recovered their phones and saw a video of the suspects sexually abusing the apparently unconscious victim.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has directed the Gender Section of the Command to investigate and diligently prosecute the suspects to serve as deterrent to others.